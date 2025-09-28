Delhi Bomb Threat: Schools and Airport Across City Receive Blast Email; Security Beefed Up at National Capital

The Delhi police on Sunday confirmed that an email warning of a bomb threat was received by the city’s airport, several schools and other institutions.Authorities confirmed that an investigation has been initiated to verify the credibility of the threat, according to news agency ANI.



Earlier in the day, two schools in the national capital CRPF Public School in Dwarka and a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Qutub Minar had received similar emails. Fire officials later confirmed that these threats were hoaxes. Police teams, fire personnel, and bomb disposal squads were promptly deployed to the affected schools to carry out thorough searches. However, no suspicious object was found,” a Delhi Fire Services official said.

There has been a wave of bomb threat emails targeting various institutions in the city and beyond in recent months, all of which have been declared a hoax so far.

The latest threat came a week after several educational institutions received bomb threat triggering panic among students, teachers, and security teams. However, after teams from Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, and other agencies carried out hours of searches and evacuations, the threat was declared a hoax last Saturday.