Delhi: Boy dumped after accident dies, three friends held

Three friends dumped their friend's body in an underpass in the Vivek Vihar area of the national capital after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned, informed Delhi Police.

According to police, the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in met with an accident in which one of them was injured.

"The injured boy died later. He was then taken from the spot in the same auto-rickshaw by his three friends, However, instead of taking him to a hospital, they dumped him at an underpass in the Vivek Vihar area," a police officer said.

Further, according to the police, the auto-rickshaw belonged to one of the three accused persons.

"All three of them have been arrested and an investigation is underway," the officer added.

Further details are awaited. .

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor