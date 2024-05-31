Delhi Braces for Rain and Thunderstorm Amidst Severe Heatwave Conditions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain and thunderstorms for Delhi on Friday, providing some relief from the recent heatwave. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 44 degrees Celsius, with the minimum recorded at 29 degrees Celsius. Humidity was at 38 percent as of 8:30 am.

The IMD has forecast cloudy sky in the afternoon. There is a possibility of thunderstorm, dust storm and very light rain or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 25 to 35 kmph, it said.

