Delhi: Brick-Laden Truck Falls Into Deep Sinkhole After Road Caves In on IGNOU Road (Watch Video)

A huge sinkhole swallowed a brick-loaded truck in Delhi after a road caved in on Thursday night, January 8. The incident took place on IGNOU Road during the Delhi Metro Phase-4 construction work, according to the news agency IANS.

President of Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters Association, Sanjay Samrat, who is also an eyewitness to the shocking incident, said that the incident occurred at around 10.30 pm when the truck reached the spot. However, occupants of the loaded truck were safely rescued by locals.

Sanjay Samrat warned the Central government and the Delhi government to stop destroying the national capital, or citizens of the city will have to face tough days in future. He said people of the city may face unfortunate incidents due to ignorance. He said that the Delhi administration is cutting trees in the city, but they blame transport vehicles for the pollution and have imposed hefty penalties on them.

Delhi: A brick-laden truck fell into a deep sinkhole on IGNOU Road in Delhi during Metro Phase-4 construction work. The driver and helper were rescued pic.twitter.com/i0cTRS9GO1 — IANS (@ians_india) January 9, 2026

"I want to alert the people of India, the Government of India, the Delhi Government, and all private agencies working in the name of development to stop hollowing out Delhi. If this continues, the people of Delhi will suffer heavy losses in the future," Sanjay told IANS.

The driver of the ill-fated truck said that the incident occurred between 10.15 to 10.30 pm. He described the incident, saying it was a plain road when the truck with bricks arrived on the spot, when suddenly the road caved in and swallowed the truck. He stated that there were five people on the truck at the time of the incident.