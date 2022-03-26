Delhi Budget 2022: 25,000 new jobs will be given to women under the 'Smart Urban Farming'

In the aim of creating new jobs, the Delhi government has reserved several quotas for women in the transport sector, "Delhi Govt is launching more than 4200 e-autos with 33% reservation for women drivers in the coming year. In concurrence with the Hon'ble Supreme Court, we will issue 5000 e-auto permits every year for the next five years and this will create 25,000 new jobs" the government announced.

"25,000 new jobs will be created for women under the 'Smart Urban Farming' initiative" he added.

Today on 26th March the Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presents the 'rozgaar budget' in the Delhi assembly. Presenting the budget he said, "The agenda for this year's budget is to help recover the citizens from the adverse effects of demonetization, Covid-19 pandemic, and GST."



