Delhi Budget 2022: Gandhinagar to be develop as 'Grand Garment Hub', while ₹ 20 crores are given for Rozgar Bazar

For Rozgar Bazar, the Finance Minister allocated ₹ 20 crores, FM said "I propose an outlay of ₹ 20 crores for Rozgar Bazar, which is expected to benefit 10 lakh specific vendors in Delhi. We expect to create 3L jobs in the retail sector alone in next 5 yrs & more than 1.20L new employment opportunities in next 1 yr."

The government is going to develop Gandhinagar as a 'Grand Garment Hub', "The Delhi Govt plans to develop the market in Gandhinagar as a 'Grand Garment Hub' in the field of readymade garments textile. This program is expected to create more than 40,000 new employment opportunities in the next 5 years" FM said.

Today on 26th March the Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presents the 'rozgaar budget' in the Delhi assembly. Presenting the budget he said, "The agenda for this year's budget is to help recover the citizens from the adverse effects of demonetization, Covid-19 pandemic, and GST."