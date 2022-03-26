Delhi Budget 2022: Provision of Rs 50 crores has been given for startup business

For the startup business the FM announced ₹ 50 crores in Delhi budget 2022, Our 'Startup' Policy will remove all barriers that stand in the way of young entrepreneurs.There is a provision of ₹ 50 crore in this year's budget for the implementation of the new startup policy," FM said.

"In our new Start up policy, the Delhi Government will set up an incubation center, organize conferences for marketing mentoring and investment. Further, the Delhi Government will also get them connected with banks and investors for finance" he added.

Today on 26th March the Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presents the 'rozgaar budget' in the Delhi assembly. Presenting the budget he said, "The agenda for this year's budget is to help recover the citizens from the adverse effects of demonetization, Covid-19 pandemic, and GST."



