Delhi Building Collapse: 14 Month Old Child Dies During Treatment, Death Toll Climbs To Seven

A 14-month-old child died during treatment following the Janta Mazdoor Colony building collapse in Delhi on Monday, June 14. This brings the total death toll to seven. Chief minister Rekha Gupta has sought a report on the building collapse from the district magistrate, while minister Kapil Mishra said that investigation will be carried out into the tragedy.

Expressing grief on the deaths, the CM said, “An unfortunate building collapse was reported at Seelampur…the District Magistrate (DM) has been asked to submit a report on the incident. The rescue operation is underway, being carried out by the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, NDRF and Delhi Disaster Management Authority. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased,” CM Gupta said in a post on X.

On Saturday morning, a four-storey building collapsed near Idgah in Janta Mazdoor Colony, the cause of which is not yet known.Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav demanded that the government give a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹2 lakh each to the injured. He also alleged that both the BJP and the AAP are “equally responsible for rampant unauthorised constructions in Delhi.”

Asma, a resident of the area, described the moment the building collapsed in Janata Colony’s A block. “This is A block Janata Colony. It was about 7:45 am, I was resting on my cot and then suddenly heard a deafening sound... I came outside and saw a pall of dust all around. Everyone started shouting, crying. I don't know how many people were present here when it happened. They had 10 people in the family, I don't know how many of them are under the rubble,” she told PTI.Some people who lived in the opposite building were also injured and are in hospital.