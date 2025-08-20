Delhi Building Collapse: 3 Workers Killed After Three-Storeyed Building Collapses in Daryaganj

Three workers died after a building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in central Delhi's Daryaganj on Wednesday, August 20. A building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park where three workers, including Zubair, Gulsagar and Taufiq, on the site were killed on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said that the injured have been moved to the LNJP Hospital. "Civic authorities, including DDMA, have been informed and rescue efforts are underway. Legal action will be taken after verification of facts," an official said.

Visuals From Building Collapse Site in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | Three people dead in a building collapse incident under the Daryaganj Police Station limits; NDRF personnel conduct search and rescue operation at the incident site pic.twitter.com/k1VOgexXVW — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

Information about the incident was received at 12:14 p.m., following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot where a building consisting of ground and two floors had collapsed, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Three people were rescued from the debris and immediately taken to the hospital. Rescue operations were underway until the last reports came in. The cause of the collapse has yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on July 12, six members of a family died and eight others were injured when an unauthorised four-storey residential building collapsed in Delhi's Welcome area. An official said that the adjacent building was also badly damaged in the incident. Less than a month after the incident, another building collapsed, spreading fear among the citizens.