Delhi Building Collapse: Four-Storey Building Collapses in Seelampur; 4 Rescued, Several Feared Trapped

Four people rushed to the hospital, and several were reportedly trapped under the debris of a building that collapsed in Delhi's Seelampur area. The collapsed building is located in the Janata Mazdoor Colony in Northeast Delhi's Welcome area, as per India Today. The incident occurred at around 7 am on Saturday, July 12, prompting seven fire tenders to rush to the collapse site after receiving the information.

A ground-plus-three building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur. 3-4 people have been taken to the hospital. More people are feared trapped. 7 fire tenders at the spot for rescue operations: Fire Department — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2025

Six more people are trapped under debris, and four were rescued and transported to the nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. Rescue operations are currently underway. After the relief work, the exact cause of the building collapse will be investigated.