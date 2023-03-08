Delhi: Building collapses in Bhajanpura area, rescue operation underway

A building in the Bhajanpura area of the national capital collapsed on Wednesday, informed police officials.

The police officials said that the reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

According to police officials, the fire department received information at 3:05 pm. The fire department officials have reached the spot.

A rescue operation is underway and further details are awaited.

Earlier on March 1, a four-storey building collapsed after catching fire in north Delhi's Roshanara Road but fortunately, there was no loss of life, said police.

( With inputs from ANI )

