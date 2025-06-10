Delhi Building Fire: Blaze Erupts in Dwarka Apartment; 2–3 Feared Trapped on 7th Floor (Watch Video)

A fire broke out on the seventh floor of Sabad Apartment in Dwarka Sector 13 on Monday evening, prompting an emergency response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).According to DFS officials, at least eight fire tenders have been dispatched to the location. Preliminary reports suggest that two to three people may be trapped inside the affected flat.

Fire-fighting operations are currently underway. As of now, there is no information regarding any injuries. Authorities are working to bring the situation under control and ensure the safety of residents. Further updates are awaited as the rescue efforts continue.