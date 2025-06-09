Delhi Building Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Killed, as Two-Storey Structure Collapses in Nangloi

Tragedy struck in the Nangloi area of Delhi on Monday morning when a two-storey building collapsed, claiming the life of an 8-year-old child and injuring two others. According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a distress call was received at 7:12 AM, following which four fire tenders were immediately rushed to the scene. Rescue operations were carried out on a war footing to search for those trapped under the debris.

Despite the swift response from emergency teams, one child was found deceased in the rubble. Two others, who sustained injuries, were rescued and promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Their current condition remains stable. The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, and authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the structural integrity of the building and possible lapses in maintenance or construction.

Local residents gathered at the site, expressing shock and grief over the incident. Many also voiced concerns about the safety of aging and unauthorized buildings in the area. Delhi Fire Services officials stated that the quick deployment of resources helped prevent further casualties.