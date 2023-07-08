Delhi: Burglar steals 1.5 kg jewellery from Daryanganj showroom, arrested

New Delhi [India], July 8 : The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a burglar for allegedly stealing 1.5 kg jewellery from a showroom in Daryganj in central Delhi, said police.

The accused was identified as Naushad Ali (19), a native of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh. The police said that almost all the stolen articles were recovered from his native place.

"In the intervening night of June 16-17, an incident of burglary was reported in a jewelry showroom at Daryaganj, Delhi, and jewelry weighing 1.5 kg was stolen", said Ravinder Yadav, an officer of Crime Branch (Delhi).

Yadav further informed, "The incident was captured in the CCTV Cameras installed inside the jewelry showroom. The accused had even tried to sabotage the cameras installed outside the showroom and adjoining shops. CCTV footage of the incident was collected and analyzed and the same was shared with the local informers, the accused was identified as Naushad Ali".

The police further informed that on the basis of manual and technical surveillance, the accused was arrested from Daryaganj.

On being investigated, he disclosed that the stolen articles were kept at his native place in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Further, the police added that the accused had reportedly conducted a recce of the showroom. Later, with the help of an iron rod, he broke the locks of the shop and stole pieces of jewelry.

The iron rod was also recovered, as per the police.

