Delhi: Bus rams into pavement, 3 sleeping on footpath injured

As many as three people sleeping on the pavement including a woman were injured by a cluster bus that went out of control, informed officials on Tuesday.

The cluster bus went out of control near Delhi's Rohtak Road Sarai Rohilla railway station.

According to the initial investigation by the police, the accident happened due to the brake failure of the bus.

Police reached the accident spot and an investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

