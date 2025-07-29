Delhi CA Found Dead in Airbnb; Rare Suicide Involving Helium Gas Reported

In a disturbing first for the national capital, a 25-year-old chartered accountant allegedly died by suicide using helium gas in a hotel room in central Delhi’s posh Gol Market area. The incident has raised concerns over growing mental health challenges among young professionals and the use of unconventional methods for ending one’s life. The deceased, identified as Dheeraj Kansal from Haryana, was found lying dead on the bed of a rented Airbnb apartment with a pipe from a helium cylinder inserted in his mouth. According to police officials, Dheeraj had checked into the property located at 18, School Lane, Bengali Market, on July 20 and was scheduled to check out on July 28.

However, when he failed to respond at checkout, the host sensed something unusual. A foul smell was emanating from the locked room, prompting a call to the Barakhamba police station. Police, along with a forensic team and fire brigade, broke open the door to discover Dheeraj's body.

A Method Rare but Lethal

Police recovered a helium gas cylinder connected to a face mask with a thin blue pipe. A transparent plastic sheet was wrapped and sealed around the victim’s face and neck. Officials confirmed that the setup had been used to inhale the gas, causing suffocation. Helium is an inert gas that replaces oxygen in the lungs, leading to death without any physical trauma — a method rarely seen in India, though documented in the West. "This is possibly the first known case in Delhi involving helium gas. The equipment, including the cylinder, pipe, and mask, has been seized, and the body has been sent for autopsy at Lady Hardinge Hospital," said a senior police official.

A Note That Reveals Inner Turmoil

A suicide note written in English was found beneath Dheeraj's right arm. In it, he mentioned that he was also posting on Facebook and was writing the note in case the social media platform removed his post. He explicitly asked that no one be held responsible for his death. "Please don’t be sad about my death. For me, death is the most beautiful part of my life. Suicide is not a bad thing — I had no responsibilities, no strong emotional ties with anyone. No one will suffer depression because of me," the note read.

Alone in Life and Death

Preliminary investigation revealed that Dheeraj’s father passed away in 2003, and his mother remarried thereafter. He had no siblings and was reportedly staying in a PG accommodation in Mahipalpur. At the time of his death, he was living alone. His uncles and cousins have since been informed.

"He seemed isolated. The lack of a traditional family support system might have contributed to his mental state," said a police official familiar with the case.

A Wake-Up Call

The case has left the community shocked and has once again brought to the forefront the importance of mental health awareness. Authorities are also investigating how the helium cylinder was procured, as such equipment is not easily accessible to the general public.