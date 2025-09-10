Delhi: Cab Driver Arrested for Masturbating While Driving With Female Student in Maurice Nagar

A cab driver was arrested in Delhi's Maurice Nagar area for performing obscene acts in front of a female student. According to the news agency ANI, a driver identified as Lom Shankar was arrested by the Police for allegedly masturbating while driving the car with a female student present as the passenger. The police have registered an FIR against Shankar and seized his car after a complaint by the student for alleged obscene acts, said Delhi Police.

The incident occurred in the Maurice Nagar area of the National Capital when a 22-year-old Delhi University student originally from Bengaluru booked an app-based cab to visit the university on Monday (September 8). The girl has been staying at the rented house in the Model Town area for the past 2 months and is doing post-graduation from Ambedkar University located at Kshmiri Gate, according to Live Hindustan report.

According to the victim's complaint, during the booking, the waiting time was 10 minutes, but the cab driver Shankar, called her and requested her not to cancel the booking. She said initially the driver's behaviour was decent till she sat in the vehicle.

According to the complainant, the driver insisted on seating her in the front seat next to him. During the conversation, the driver came to know that she was from South India, after he started doing obscene acts in front of her while driving. She said he also tried to touch her and started masturbating in the cab.

Later, he stopped near the Delhi University campus after she ran out of the cab. After which, she filed a complaint at the Maurice Nagar police station with her friends. The police took swift action and arrested the driver, Shankar, who is a resident of Malkaganj.