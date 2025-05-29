Delhi Car Accident: 2 Killed, 3 Injured as 19-Year-Old Hits Cyclist and Rams Into Roadside Slum in Janakpuri

Two people were killed and three others were injured after a car driven by a teenager struck a bicycle and then rammed into a roadside slum in Delhi's Janakpuri area. The accident took place on Pankha Road at around 3.30 am on Thursday morning, May 29. A Swift car, driven by a 19-year-old, was involved in the incident.

The injured people were rushed to the hospital by local police and receiving treatment. The car driver has been arrested, and legal proceedings are underway, said Delhi Police.