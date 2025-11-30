Delhi Car Accident: One Dead After Mercedes Crashes Into Three Persons Outside Mall in Vasant Kunj

A tragic accident took place late last night in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, where a speeding Mercedes G63 crashed into three people near Ambience Mall. Delhi Police confirmed that the driver has been apprehended and an investigation is underway. According to the police, a PCR call reporting the accident was received at Vasant Kunj North police station at around 2:33 AM. When the police team reached the spot, the luxury SUV was found in a severely damaged state. Three injured individuals — aged 23, 35, and 23 — all employees of a restaurant inside Ambience Mall, were lying near the auto stand where the impact occurred. They were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Doctors declared Rohit (23), a resident of Chamoli, Uttarakhand, as brought dead. The other two victims are currently undergoing treatment. The driver has been identified as Shivam (29), a resident of Karol Bagh, who was returning home from a wedding at the time of the accident. Police said that he was accompanied by his wife and elder brother in the vehicle.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the SUV lost control due to a road diversion, hit a pole and then struck the three standing at the auto stand. The Mercedes belongs to Abhishek, a friend of the accused driver, and was reportedly borrowed for the occasion. Police have initiated appropriate legal proceedings and further investigation is in progress.