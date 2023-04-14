Delhi: Car catches fire in Mausam Bhawan premises, fire engines rushed to spot

New Delhi [India], April 14 : A car caught fire in Delhi's Mausam Bhawan premises in the wee hours of Friday, informed the Fire department in the national capital.

Further, according to officials, around 5 am, a fire started in the garbage dumping ground after which it spread to a car parked nearby.

Three fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Further details are awaited.

