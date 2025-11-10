Delhi: Car explosion near Red Fort, vehicles on fire, creates panic-like situation

New Delhi, Nov 10 In a shocking incident, an explosion occurred in a car near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, which has created a panic-like situation.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, some blast-like sounds were heard, after which they received the information.

Due to this explosion, fires have also been caused in three other vehicles.

The Fire Department said that they received a call about a car explosion. In the initial investigation, Delhi Police has said that after a parked car exploded, other senior officers have now also reached the spot.

Neighbourhoods in Old Delhi near the Red Fort are among the most crowded in the national capital.

Although details about the damage caused by the incident are yet to be available but so far, seven fire engines have been dispatched to the site.

Several reports and social media are pointing towards the terror angle as of now; there has been no official confirmation on this.

According to a report by NDTV, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has reached the area, and they have cordoned off the site of the explosion.

Reportedly, a few ambulances have also been rushed to the site as the explosion has led to several injuries.

--IANS

sas/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor