Delhi: Car rams into stationary truck; one dead

New Delhi, May 24 One person was killed while another seriously injured after a car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck here on Tuesday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Gulati, 31. The injured, Raja a.k.a. Shahzad is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said the accident took place on the road from Prembari Pul to Wazirpur Flyover.

As soon as the police received the information, they rushed to the spot.

"On enquiry, it was revealed that an Eeco car had hit a parked EDMC truck on the Prembari Pul towards Wazirpur," a police officer said.

The injured persons were immediately shifted to the Babu Jagjeevan Ram Memorial hospital where Deepak was declared brought dead.

The parked truck was found to be registered in the name of JS Enviro Services Pvt. Ltd. and its front tyre was found punctured., said the official.

The police have registered an FIR, and a probe is underway.

