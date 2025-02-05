Delhi: Case Filed Against AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya for Allegedly Giving Flying Kiss to Woman During Poll Campaign

A can been registered at Sangam Vihar Police Station in Delhi against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party MLA Dinesh Mohaniya for giving a flying kiss to a woman during the poll campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi Police registered a case against the AAP MLA from Sangam Vihar under sections 323/341/509 for molestation and sexual harassment. The woman alleged that Mohaniya blew flying kisses at her while campaigning. She further provided a video of the incident to support her claims.

The incident occurred during campaigning for the ongoing Delhi polls. Dinesh Mohaniya, a three-time MLA from Sangam Vihar, is being fielded from his constituency for the fourth time. Last year, he was booked for allegedly hurling abuse at a roadside fruit seller in his constituency.