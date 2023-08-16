Delhi: CCTV shows woman entering the house before killing live-in partner's minor son

New Delhi, Aug 16 The CCTV footage of a 24-year-old woman, who has been arrested for strangling her live-in partner's 11-year-old son to death and concealing his body in a bed box in Delhi's Inderpuri area, is doing rounds on social media.

The CCTV footage shows the accused, identified as Pooja Kumar, entering the house before committing the heinous crime.

As per footage, the woman who had covered her face with a blue scarf can be seen entering the house with the bag in her hand.

However, in another footage, the woman can be seen walking while trying to cover her face with the blue scarf.

According to the police, on August 10, the son of Jitender, the live-in partner of Pooja, was found dead, and his body was concealed in a bed box.

Despite extensive searches, Pooja could not be located at her parents' or relatives' places. Several potential hideouts were also identified and searched.

The police eventually pinpointed Pooja's location in the Bakkarwala area.

"After three days of persistent work, the police successfully located and apprehended Pooja," said a senior police officer.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Pooja reportedly married Jitender on October 17, 2019, at the Arya Samaj Mandir. However, Jitender was already married and had a son.

"Jitender had promised Pooja that he would marry her legally after divorcing his wife. Consequently, Jitender and Pooja began living together at a rented house," the officer said.

However, later, a dispute broke out between Jitender and Pooja over his refusal to divorce his wife.

Jitender ultimately chose not to divorce his wife, and from December 2022 onwards, he resumed living with her.

"This development infuriated Pooja, who considered Jitender's son, Divyansh, a major impediment to their relationship. In an attempt to eliminate this perceived obstacle, Pooja decided to act," said the Special CP.

On the day of the incident, with the help of a friend, Pooja reached Jitender's house in J.J. Colony, Inderpuri.

"Upon finding the door open and Divyansh asleep, Pooja took advantage of the opportunity and strangled him to death. After placing the body inside the bed box and covering it with clothes, she left the scene after locking the door," said the officer.

"Pooja committed this act due to Jitender's refusal to continue with their relationship," the officer added.

