Delhi: Centre notifies transfer of three judges of different HC

New Delhi [India], July 15 : The Centre Government on Saturday notified the transfer of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, Allahabad High Court to Kerala High Court, Justice Manoj Bajaj, Punjab and Haryana High Court to Allahabad High Court and Justice Gaurang Kanth, Delhi High Court to Calcutta High Court.

The notification in this regard stated that the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justices Dinesh Kumar Singh, Judge, Allahabad High Court to Kerala High Court, Manoj Bajaj, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court to Allahabad High Court and Gaurang Kanth, Judge, Delhi High Court to Calcutta High Court and to direct them to assume charge of their offices in the respective High Courts.

Recently the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Justice Gaurang Kanth of Delhi High Court at Calcutta through its resolution passed on July 12.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recommended the transfer of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh from Allahabad High Court to the High Court of Kerala.

Justice Manoj Bajaj of Punjab and Haryana High Court has been recommended to the High Court of Allahabad.

The Collegium also consists of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant.

Recommending the transfer of Justice Kanth, the Collegium said that the Chief Justices of the High Court of Delhi and High Court at Calcutta whose opinion was sought in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure have also conveyed their no objection to the proposed transfer of Justice Gaurang Kanth.

“Justice Gaurang Kanth, however, vide representation dated July 7, 2023, has requested, on grounds indicated therein, for transfer to the High Court of Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan or any other neighbouring State. We have carefully reviewed the request made by Justice Gaurang Kanth in his representation and bestowed our thoughtful consideration on the contents thereof. The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated July 5, 2023, to transfer Justice Gaurang Kanth to the High Court at Calcutta,” the resolution stated.

The resolution stated that Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, who has been recommended to Kerala High Court had on July 11, 2023, requested for transfer to nearby States such as Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan.

The Collegium, however, said it doesn’t find any merit in the request of Justice Singh and recommended his transfer to Kerala High Court.

Similarly, Collegium also refused to accept the request of Justice Manoj Bajaj who wanted to continue to function at Punjab and Haryana High Court and recommended his transfer to Allahabad High Court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor