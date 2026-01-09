Delhi: Chain Snatching Attempt Fails as Elderly Woman Screams for Help – Watch Video

A chain snatching reported in Greater Noida, where a man entered a lift and tried to snatch a chain from an elderly woman. Video of this incident has surfaced on social media creating serious concern about safety. In viral video, elderly woman wearing saree with a handbag entering the lift alone and standing facing the doors can be seen.

After sometime as the doors are about to close, a man wearing a full-face helmet, jacket, and pants rushes into the lift and tries to snatch the elderly woman's chain. For safety woman instantly reacts by shouting loudly at the intruder. Seeing this man immediately backs away.

CCTV footage shows no security guards present during the incident. NDTV reports residents alleging significant security lapses, claiming that despite high maintenance fees, the society management has failed to adequately protect residents, especially senior citizens.

यूपी | नोएडा की कानून व्यवस्था का अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते हैं कि एक लुटेरा हेलमेट पहनकर सोसाइटी के अंदर लिफ्ट तक पहुंच गया। उसने एक महिला से चेन लूटने की कोशिश की। शोर मचाने पर भाग निकला। pic.twitter.com/vu0ikC31Nf — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 9, 2026

Chain snatching remains a persistent street crime in Delhi-NCR, with motorcycle-borne offenders frequently targeting vulnerable individuals. Despite official data suggesting a decline, underreporting persists due to low recovery rates and slow police response.