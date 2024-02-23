Delhi Chalo Protests: Fifth Farmer Dies at Khanauri Border

In Bathinda, another farmer participating in the ongoing protest under the banner of Delhi Chalo has passed away at the Khanauri border, raising the death toll to five. The deceased, identified as 62-year-old Darshan Singh from Amargarh village in Bathinda district, had been residing at the Khanauri border since February 13. Singh's family possesses approximately 8 acres of land and carries a debt burden of Rs 8 lakh.

Less than a month ago, Darshan Singh had celebrated the marriage of his son. Following his passing, the farmer organization BKU Ekta Sidhupur has extended their condolences and urged for compensation to be provided to the grieving family. Resham Singh, the organization's general secretary for Bathinda district, emphasized the necessity for the government to address these demands to avert further farmer fatalities at the borders.

Darshan Singh began feeling unwell around midnight on Thursday and subsequently passed away after being transported to the hospital. According to family members, the farmer fell unconscious at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday while at the protest site. He was promptly taken to the nearby Patran Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors referred him to a more advanced medical facility. He was then rushed to the Government Rajendra Hospital in Patiala, where medical professionals declared him brain dead.

