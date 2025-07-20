Delhi: Cheating syndicate involving Nigerian nationals busted, six arrested

New Delhi, July 20 In a breakthrough, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted a transnational cheating syndicate operating across Delhi-NCR, arresting six people, including two Nigerian nationals who were allegedly duping innocent citizens with fake lotteries, gift schemes, and prize offers.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by ACP Sunil Shrivastava and Inspector Lichhman apprehended Shahid Raza from Punjabi Bagh with Rs 3.63 lakh in cash, nine ATM cards, and a mobile phone loaded with incriminating data. His interrogation led to the arrest of Nigerian national Shedrack Onainor alias Happy from Khanpur, who was caught red-handed while collecting cheated money.

He was found illegally residing in India after overstaying his visa, which had expired in 2018.

Further investigation led to the arrest of four more accused - Sunday John alias Liberty, Vikas, Shahrukh Khan, and Rakesh alias Lalu. All were actively involved in executing and facilitating the fraud. The syndicate’s modus operandi involved luring victims with false promises of lottery wins or valuable parcels. Indian accomplices created fake bank accounts using manipulated Aadhaar addresses and SIM cards.

Fraudulently obtained money was either withdrawn in cash or moved digitally through UPI apps like PhonePe. Shahid Raza and his son-in-law Shahrukh Khan handled ATM withdrawals and digital transactions, while Vikas and his brother Rakesh created 18–20 fake bank accounts used for laundering the proceeds.

Nigerian nationals coordinated the fraud and collected the cash through Indian contacts.

All operatives received commissions on the defrauded amount, split among themselves. Police recovered mobile phones, Aadhaar and PAN cards, cheque books, and bank passbooks.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Foreigners Act. They have been remanded to judicial custody.

“Further investigations are underway, and more arrests and recoveries are expected,” said DCP Vikram Singh.

