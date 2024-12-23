Delhi Chief Electoral Officer asks voters to use helpline for queries, plaints

New Delhi, Dec 23 Ahead of the Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), R. Alice Vaz, on Monday urged voters to use helpline number 1950 (toll-free) for their electoral queries and complaints.

To ensure inclusivity and accessibility, the helpline offers assistance in approved local/regional languages.

It operates on all days a week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., allowing citizens to connect at their convenience, she said.

This effort focuses on improving accessibility and ensuring that every voter receives accurate information and timely support, she added.

The Voter Helpline - 1950 serves as the first point of contact for citizens seeking assistance with electoral services, she said.

Callers can inquire about various queries, including EPIC (Voter ID), electoral roll, polling station details, online registration, voting dates, and other election-related matters. The helpline is designed to provide comprehensive and user-friendly support to all voters in English and Hindi, she said.

In addition to providing information, the helpline facilitates complaint registration.

Citizens can report issues related to electoral services by dialling this toll-free number, 1950. Feedback and suggestions from callers are also encouraged to help improve the quality of services offered, she said.

Earlier last month, the CEO said that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) collected nearly 1.62 lakh forms during house visits to address additions, deletions, and corrections in the electoral roll in the past three months.

On November 28, Vaz also highlighted that for the upcoming Assembly elections, the number of polling stations is likely to increase by 70, ensuring better accessibility and convenience for voters across Delhi.

She said house-to-house verification was conducted by BLOs from August 20 to identify unenrolled voters, prospective electors who will turn 18 by October 1, 2025, and entries requiring deletion, such as those for deceased or permanently shifted voters.

"Cases of multiple entries and family splits were also identified. During this extensive verification drive, BLOs collected nearly 1.62 lakh forms (6, 7, and 8) to address additions, deletions, and corrections in the electoral roll," Vaz said in a statement.

