Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar’s Tenure Extended by 3 Months Again

The Centre has extended the service of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, a 1987 batch IAS officer, for an additional three months on Tuesday. Kumar, who has been at odds with the AAP government in Delhi, received his first extension in November 2023 following a Supreme Court order. Kumar's current extension will expire on May 31.

Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs orders to extend the service of Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary, GNCTD for a further period of three months beyond 31.05.2024 i.e. from 01.06.2024 to 31.08.2024 pic.twitter.com/3OCXh0Emyz — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday stated, "Approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed for the extension of service of Naresh Kumar, IAS (AGMUT 1987), Chief Secretary, GNCTD, for a further period of three months beyond 31.05.2024, i.e. from 01.06,2024 to 31.08.2024 in relaxation of Rule 16(1) of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958 by invoking Rule 3 of AIS(CS-RM) Rules, 1960."

Last year, the AAP government filed a plea in the Supreme Court against any move by the Centre to appoint the new chief secretary or extend the tenure of Kumar after the due date of his retirement without consulting it. The Supreme Court, in its order, upheld the Centre's decision to extend Kumar's tenure by six months, observing that it cannot be said to be violative of the law or the constitutional distribution of powers between the Union and the Delhi government.