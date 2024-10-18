Delhi chokes as air quality deteriorates

New Delhi, Oct 18 Delhi's air quality is deteriorating rapidly and the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 293 on Friday.

In several parts of the national capital, the AQI has fallen into the 'severe' category, posing significant health risks. People are experiencing difficulty in breathing due to the hazardous air.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), as of 9 a.m. on Friday, Delhi's average AQI stands at 293. Meanwhile, in the surrounding NCR areas, Faridabad recorded an AQI of 194, Gurugram 196, Ghaziabad 247, Greater Noida 296, and Noida 242.

In several parts of Delhi, the AQI levels are hovering between 300 and 400, indicating severe pollution. Notable areas include Wazirpur (379), Vivek Vihar (327), Shadipur (337), Rohini (362), Punjabi Bagh (312), Patparganj (344), Narela (312), Mundka (375), Jahangirpuri (354), Dwarka Sector 8 (324), Bawana (339), Anand Vihar (342), and Alipur (307).

Rahul, a Delhi resident sharing his concerns, stated that pollution levels have significantly risen in recent days. He expressed frustration, saying that every year, the government makes lofty promises to control pollution but no effective action is taken. He is experiencing breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and sore throat, prompting him to wear a mask while outdoors.

"Pollution has made it extremely hard to breathe," he said.

In order to curb increasing pollution, the Delhi government has implemented GRAP-1. Chief Minister Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai had a meeting with officials regarding the increasing pollution in Delhi. After this meeting, it was told that 99 teams would inspect the construction sites to check dust pollution. 200 anti-smog guns from PWD, 30 from MCD, 14 from NCRTC and 80 from DMRC will also be deployed.

Apart from this, the Delhi government has appealed to people not to burn crackers, and if any pollution-causing activities are done anywhere, then they should inform on the Green Delhi app.

