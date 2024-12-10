Delhi Civil Society marches for minority rights, reminds Bangladesh of shared history

New Delhi, Dec 10 On the occasion of World Human Rights Day, members of the civil society gathered near the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Tuesday to protest against the atrocities on Hindus and other religious minorities in the neighbouring country.

Prominent personalities such as Sadhvi Rithambara, ISKCON’s Keshav Murari, India Central Asia Foundation Director Ramakant Dwivedi, former Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Veena Sikri, Buddhist religious guru Rahul Bhante, Members of Parliament, ex-judges, and senior advocates participated in the protest.

A memorandum was submitted to the Bangladesh High Commission which talked about the historical camaraderie between India and Bangladesh. It recalled the sacrifices of Indian soldiers during the 1971 Liberation War, who fought alongside the Bangladeshi people against the oppression and genocide under Pakistan’s rule.

Civil society underlined that this shared history calls for mutual respect and protection of all communities.

The protest highlighted growing concerns about the persecution of Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and other minorities in Bangladesh, allegedly perpetrated by Islamic fundamentalists. According to the memorandum, these actions violate fundamental human rights and threaten the secular fabric of the region.

Participants urged national and international bodies to address the deteriorating conditions faced by minorities in Bangladesh. The protest involved over 200 organisations and began at the Prime Minister Museum at Teen Murti Chowk and concluded at Chanakyapuri Police Station.

Prominent figures like Supreme Court advocate Priyadharshini, actor and social worker Rudranil Ghosh, and BJP MP and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay called upon the global community to take decisive action to protect the rights and lives of minorities in Bangladesh.

Sadhvi Ritambhara questioned the silence of international organisations on these atrocities. She said, "Do not mistake our compassion for weakness. Hindu society will not tolerate the disrespect of its women or communities."

Protesters said that the situation for minorities, particularly Hindus in Bangladesh, has deteriorated since August 5 when Sheikh Hasina was overthrown. They called for an immediate end to violence and demanded the right to peaceful coexistence for all religious minorities in Bangladesh.

The Civil Society of Delhi, through its memorandum, urged the Bangladesh government to uphold human rights and ensure the security of minorities.

