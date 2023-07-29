Delhi: Clashes erupt between cops, mob over Muharram procession route

New Delhi, July 29 Clashes erupted between the police and mob during several Tazia processions on Saturday evening near the Surajmal Stadium in Delhi's Nangloi area, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh said on the occasion of Muharram on Saturday at around 5.45 p.m, some Tazia processions entered the Nangloi police station area on main Rohtak Road and tried to deviate the route mutually decided upon in the coordination meeting with Taziadaran.

"Efforts were made to convince them to stick to a pre-decided route and proceed to the designated burials. While most of them cooperated, a few miscreants became unruly and started instigating the public and resorted to stone pelting," said the DCP.

The DCP further said that to ensure the safety and security of passers-by on the road, which included women, children and motorists, the unruly mob was dispersed by police with mild use of force (cane charge), and order was restored immediately in the area.

"The Tazia processions were subsequently peacefully conducted in the area as per customs and religious practices," said the official.

Six police personnel and six volunteers, including five women, sustained minor injuries while containing the situation.

The DCP said that the situation is under control and legal action will be initiated.

In addition to the injuries, the mob also vandalised several vehicles, including a police vehicle and a DTC bus, during the stone pelting.

Several videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing people pelting stones and causing damage to public vehicles, including buses and private cars.

One of the videos showed bus passengers having to take cover on the floor of the bus to protect themselves from the stone pelting outside.

In another video doing rounds on social media, a youth can be seen carrying a sword.

