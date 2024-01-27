Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Offering Rs 25 Crore to AAP Members for Defection

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP approached seven Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in Delhi, offering them 25 crore rupees to switch sides. He claimed that the BJP held discussions with 21 MLAs, and allegedly threatened to arrest the Delhi Chief Minister soon in a liquor policy case.

Kejriwal, in a lengthy post today, stated, "Recently, they contacted seven of our Delhi MLAs and said, 'We will arrest Kejriwal in a few days. Then we will lure the MLAs. Discussions have taken place with 21 MLAs. They are also in talks with others. After that, we will overthrow the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. You can also join. We will provide 25 crore rupees and you can contest the elections on a BJP ticket."