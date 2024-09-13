Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail by Supreme Court in Alleged Excise Policy Scam Case

In a crucial judgment pronounced on Friday, the Supreme Court has decided to grant the bail petition of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam. The Supreme Court says prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

Arvind Kejriwal's advocate, Sanjeev Nasiar while talking to media said that it is a big day for us. He added, "The bail has been granted in the CBI case... It is a big day of relief. The CM was jailed for the last 5 months... Both judges have different views as far as the arrest is concerned. I will be able to comment on it once the order is out... There are some routine conditions... He would not be able to make any general comments on matters related to the CBI because the matter is sub judice... He has to remain present in the court whenever called. He would be able to campaign. We will soon see him in Delhi and then in Haryana..."

Last week, the Bench of Justices Kant and Bhuyan, reserved its decision after hearing the oral arguments advanced by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, who appeared on behalf of the CBI.

During the hearing, Singhvi contended that the CBI did not arrest CM Kejriwal for two years but made an "insurance arrest in a hurry" to prevent his release in the money laundering case. The CBI arrested Kejriwal for "his non-cooperation and evasive replies" but there were several apex court judgments that held that cooperation with the probe should not mean that the accused should incriminate himself and confess to the offences alleged, he said.



Singhvi added that CM Kejriwal, a constitutional functionary holding the position of Delhi Chief Minister, satisfied the triple test for grant of bail. “He is not a flight risk, he will turn up to answer the questions of the investigative agency, and cannot tamper with documents, running into lakhs of pages, and digital evidence after two years," he submitted.