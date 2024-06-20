Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail in Liquor Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail by a Delhi court on Thursday in the money laundering case connected to the now-scrapped liquor policy. Vacation Judge Nyay Bindu of Rouse Avenue Court passed the order after reserving it earlier today.

Delhi excise policy case | Rouse Avenue court allows the bail application of CM Arvind Kejriwal and grants bail to him on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh



Kejriwal, the AAP supremo, is expected to be released from Tihar Jail on Friday upon paying a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought a stay on the bail order for 48 hours, which was rejected by the court.

The Chief Minister was arrested by the ED on March 21, just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. In May, he was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in view of the general elections, and he surrendered on June 2.

The ED has alleged that Kejriwal is involved in laundering proceeds of crime related to the Delhi excise scam, amounting to over Rs. 100 crores. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are also accused in the case.