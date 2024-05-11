Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Offers Prayer at Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place (Watch)

One day following the Supreme Court's decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until June 1, the Aam Aadmi Party leader, accompanied by his family, made a visit to the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place on Saturday. Their purpose was to offer prayers before commencing the Lok Sabha polls campaigning in the capital today.

Watch:

The bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to authorities on June 2. The Delhi CM can participate in the poll campaigning but can not attend his office as Chief Minister. "I had promised to come back soon, here I am," Kejriwal said while addressing supporters enroute his residence from jail on Friday.

"I want to thank all of you. Crores and crores of people across the country prayed for me. I want to thank the Supreme Court because of whom I'm standing here with you. I just have one request to make with all of you we should together save the country from dictatorship. I'm fighting and protesting against dictatorship with everything I have. But the 140 crore people have to fight against dictatorship," he added. Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, termed his bail as the victory of democracy.