Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sent to 6-Day ED Custody in Excise Policy Case

A Delhi court on Friday remanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to six days custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 28 in connection with a probe the federal agency is conducting into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

This decision followed Kejriwal's withdrawal of his bail petition from the Supreme Court earlier in the day regarding the excise policy case, for which he was arrested by the central agency the previous night.

Kejriwal is expected to move to a trial court soon, as indicated by legal experts. This development comes after the Supreme Court denied bail to BRS MLC K Kavitha in the same excise policy case, advising her to approach the trial court.

The Delhi Chief Minister's arrest came after he had ignored nine summonses from the Enforcement Directorate regarding an alleged liquor policy scam. Despite the arrest sparking nationwide protests, Kejriwal's legal team asserts that he can continue as Chief Minister since he is only an accused and not convicted.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has stood firm in its support for Kejriwal, emphasising that he will function as the head of government even if he has to do so from jail. Scores of AAP workers and Delhi Ministers, including Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, were detained during a protest against Kejriwal's arrest, with Atishi labelling it as a "political conspiracy."