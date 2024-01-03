Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips Third ED Summons in Delhi Excise Policy Case

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opted not to appear for the third summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Instead, he sent a written response, labeling the notice as illegal, as per sources from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The AAP emphasized Kejriwal's willingness to cooperate with the agency but alleged that the summons seemed to be issued with the motive of potentially arresting him.

Why has the notice been sent right before elections? The notice is an attempt to stop Kejriwal from campaigning in elections, the party alleged.

Kejriwal was summoned on Wednesday for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. This was the third ED notice to Kejriwal, also the AAP's convener, after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summonses for November 2 and December 21.

