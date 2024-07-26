Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Treated As ‘Political Prisoner’, Alleges Aam Aadmi Party

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Friday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being treated as a "political prisoner," highlighting that his blood sugar levels dropped to 50 on nearly 34 occasions between June 3 and July 7.

At a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak accused that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the target of a "conspiracy." Kejriwal is a political prisoner. Everyone knows how dictatorships have treated political prisoners. Efforts are being made to scare him so that he does not raise his voice," he said. Pathak said Kejriwal, who has had severe diabetes for 30 years, was suffering from hypoglycemia, calling it "hazardous" for his health.

"His sugar levels fell 34 times while in judicial custody between June 3 and July 7. This is a serious issue. He is not an ordinary person; he is an elected chief minister," Pathak stated. He also mentioned that AAP had discussed the situation with its INDIA bloc allies and announced plans for a rally on July 30.

"It is not just about an person or a party; it concerns the entire system in the country. Who would want to join politics and form a party if such things are happening?" Pathak questioned. He added that the INDIA bloc constituents had discussed the issue and reached a consensus that it was not solely about Kejriwal but about preventing the country from being left vulnerable to a dictatorship.

