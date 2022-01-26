Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfurls national flag on Republic Day

On the occasion of Republic Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unfurled the national flag at his residence on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "The Constitution of India is the largest written constitution in the world. Our constitution, written by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, encapsulates the hopes and aspirations of every Indian. Many many greetings to all the countrymen on the 73rd Republic Day of the great Indian Republic."

Kejriwal distributed sweets among Delhi Police personnel after the flag hoisting ceremony at his residence.

Several Chief Ministers of various states unfurled the tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day today. These include Ashok Gehlot from Rajasthan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan From Madhya Pradesh, Naveen Patnaik from Odisha, Uddhav Thackeray from Maharashtra among others.

Like every year in the national capital Delhi, this year too, a grand Republic Day parade was held at Rajpath.President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

