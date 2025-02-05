Delhi CM Atishi, Sisodia cast their votes for Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi, Feb 5 Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia cast their votes on Wednesday as polling continues across all 70 Assembly seats in the national Capital.

Before heading to the polling booth, AAP candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, Atishi, visited the Kalkaji Temple to offer prayers. Speaking to reporters, she accused the BJP of violating the election code of conduct and claimed that Delhi Police was supporting them.

"It is clear that the hooliganism happening during the elections is being carried out jointly by the BJP and Delhi Police... This is a battle of truth versus lies, and I truly believe the people of Delhi will stand with the truth, work, and defeat hooliganism," CM Atishi said.

Meanwhile, the AAP's Jangpura candidate Manish Sisodia, along with his wife Seema Sisodia, cast his vote at Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School in New Delhi. Before voting, he inspected multiple polling stations in the area.

"Siksha ki kranti jeetegi (The education revolution will win)," Sisodia said, urging Delhiites to vote for a better Delhi with improved education, electricity, water, and pollution control.

Delhi Environment Minister and AAP candidate from Babarpur, Gopal Rai, also cast his vote.

Speaking to IANS, he expressed confidence of a positive outcome. "The public is set to form a government that works," he said.

Meanwhile, voting, which began early in the morning, will continue until 6 p.m. Authorities have heightened security at nearly 3,000 sensitive polling booths, deploying 220 paramilitary force companies, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 Home Guards. Drone surveillance and Quick Reaction Teams have been stationed to ensure law and order.

The elections will determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retains its stronghold, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stages a comeback, or the Congress re-emerges as a contender. The results will be declared on February 8.

Campaigning ended on Monday at 6 p.m. after an intense electoral battle. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP secured a landslide victory with 62 out of 70 seats, while BJP won eight. The Congress, for the second consecutive election, failed to secure a single seat.

As voting progresses, all eyes remain on voter turnout and the final verdict.

