Delhi CM attack: Police detain Rajesh Khimji’s friend who transferred money

New Delhi, Aug 22 As the investigation into the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta continues, police have detained a friend of the accused, Rajesh Khimji, from Rajkot.

According to Delhi Police, several of his friends and relatives are being questioned. The police have detained one of his friends from Rajkot, who allegedly transferred money to him.

A Delhi Police team is in Rajkot and will bring him to the national capital by this evening.

The police are verifying the version of Khimji which he gave during interrogation.

So far, no other arrest has been made in the case.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya during the ‘Jan Sunvai' at her official residence in the Civil Lines area on August 20. The accused was immediately arrested.

Two CCTV clips have emerged of the accused, Khimji, recceing the CM’s residence.

In the clips, he is seen roaming in and out of her Shalimar Bagh residence for 11 minutes. The footage, dated August 19, shows Rajesh arriving at the CM's private residence on a cycle rickshaw, recording videos of the area, and entering the premises.

He was seen going in and out of the house for at least 11 minutes, apparently conducting a recce. Later, staff at the residence gave him a slip with details of the Chief Minister's official Civil Lines residence and the timings of the Jan Sunvai programme.

On Wednesday, Rajesh attacked CM Gupta during the Jan Sunvai at her Civil Lines residence, allegedly slapping her and pulling her hair.

The Delhi Police registered a case of attempt to murder against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and secured a five-day remand for interrogation.

Police said Rajesh, a 41-year-old from Rajkot, arrived in Delhi by train on Tuesday morning -- his first visit to the national capital. He stayed in Room No. D-5 on the second floor of the Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines before heading to Shalimar Bagh.

He even informed a friend about visiting the CM's residence during a phone call, police said.

In the wake of the shocking attack, security at the Chief Minister's Civil Lines residence has been significantly heightened. CM Gupta has now been granted 'Z category' security, and a team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel has been deployed for her protection.

Police further revealed that Rajesh has a criminal history, with five cases registered against him at Bhaktinagar Police Station in Rajkot. While he has been acquitted in four of them, one case is still pending, with the next hearing scheduled for September 9.

Gujarat Police have been contacted for more details on his background, and further investigation is underway.

