Delhi CM forms expert panel to finalise city’s official logo

New Delhi, Sep 29 Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has constituted an expert committee to oversee the selection of Delhi’s official logo that shall reflect the city’s unique identity, rich history, culture, development, and the aspirations of its people, an official said on Monday.

This is the first time that the government is creating an official logo for the National Capital Territory, he said.

“Work on this project is already underway, and CM Gupta has constituted an expert committee to oversee the selection of Delhi’s official logo,” said the official.

The Chief Minister explained that the government had made special provisions for the design and selection of the logo.

A logo design competition was organised on the MyGov portal (mygov.in), with the deadline for submissions set as September 26. A total of 1,800 entries/designs were received from across the country, she said.

According to the Chief Minister, an expert committee, chaired by the Secretary of the Department of General Administration, will evaluate the entries and shortlist the final design.

The committee includes experts from various universities, and the Joint Secretary of the Department of General Administration will serve as Member Secretary.

The Chief Minister said the logo will serve as a new symbol of Delhi’s distinct identity. The government wants it to reflect the city’s modern, transparent, and people-focused governance.

The initiative aims to position Delhi as a strong, recognisable brand that represents democratic values, technological advancement, and citizen participation, she said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Delhi government’s efforts to build houses for slum-dwellers, improve hospitals, introduce e-buses and clean the Yamuna.

Highlighting the Delhi BJP government’s efforts to fulfil expectations of the public after coming to power following a gap of 27 years, he said the dream of “Viksit Bharat, Viksit Delhi” can be achieved only if the government and the party move ahead together.

Tasking Delhi BJP workers to ensure that every citizen gets the benefit of the GST cut, PM Modi also asked city BJP leaders to celebrate all festivals so that the city thrives as ‘Mini-India’ and reflects the cultural diversity.

“It is very important for unity that patriotism is fueled by the celebration of festivals from all states in Delhi,” he said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Delhi BJP’s new building.

