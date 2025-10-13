Delhi CM forms team under Kapil Mishra for Chhath Puja 2025 preparations

New Delhi, Oct 13 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has constituted a committee, under the chairmanship of Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, to select venues and oversee preparations for Chhath Puja 2025, an official said on Monday.

The committee will identify suitable locations for the celebration of Chhath Puja across various regions of the national capital and will review arrangements related to amenities, safety, sanitation, transportation, and overall convenience of the devotees before submitting its report to the government, said an order issued by the Divisional Commissioner’s office.

Four members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have also been included in the committee as members and they are -- Abhay Kumar Verma, MLA, Laxmi Nagar; Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, MLA, Sangam Vihar; Sandeep Sehrawat, MLA, Matiyala and Deepak Chaudhary, MLA, Badli.

Upon being appointed as the Chairman of the committee, Mishra said, “Chhath Puja is not only a cultural identity of Purvanchal but also of Delhi. It symbolises our collective faith and unity.”

He said: “Unfortunately, previous governments deliberately disregarded the faith of millions of devotees. However, this time, the Delhi government aims to ensure that every devotee is able perform the rituals in a safe and respectful environment. We will make sure that all ghats have the best possible arrangements for cleanliness, safety, traffic management, lighting, and medical facilities.”

Mishra appealed to all devotees and residents of Delhi to participate in the festival with enthusiasm and discipline and to cooperate with the administration in maintaining cleanliness and order.

“Just as the Kanwar Yatra during the month of Sawan was successfully organised under my supervision, I consider it my privilege to oversee this event as well. This time, Chhath Puja will be celebrated with even greater grandeur. The previous governments did injustice to the devotees of Chhathi Maiya, but now the spirit and scale of the festival will be completely transformed,” he said.

The Minister stated that considering the large Purvanchali population in Delhi, the government’s goal is to ensure that Chhath Puja is celebrated in a safe, clean, and well-organised manner.

He said that this year, the festival will be held at approximately one thousand locations across the city.

These will include sites along the Yamuna riverbanks, the Munak Canal, and several artificial ponds. The government has directed all departments to ensure cleanliness, water sprinkling, safety and improved traffic management at all sites, he said.

Medical facilities and special lighting arrangements will also be provided for devotees. The Irrigation Department has been tasked with removing water hyacinth from the Yamuna to ensure clean water for the rituals, he said.

