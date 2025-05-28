Delhi CM Gupta vows 3 hospital beds per 1,000 citizens

New Delhi, May 28 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that her government is working towards achieving a ratio of three hospital beds per 1,000 citizens, a goal that marks a sharp departure from what she described as the dismal healthcare infrastructure left behind by previous governments in the national Capital.

CM Gupta made the remarks while laying the foundation stone for the construction of a new footpath at the SU Block park in Pitampura, located in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency.

Addressing the local residents gathered at the park, she said, "With everyone's blessings, the government is completing 100 days on May 30, and we will present our report card before the public on May 31, but I can say this much that I do not make big promises. But yes, Delhi has now elected a government that can reduce the problems. Your trust is our effort."

Reflecting on the past 100 days of governance, Gupta said her administration has made a series of important policy decisions aimed at resolving long-standing public grievances.

"In the 100 days of service that our government has spent in Delhi, we have taken a lot of policy decisions because all these things have been troubling the people of Delhi for years," she said.

"The previous governments have never tried to solve any problem in the name of conflict and this lack of effort was a loss to the people of Delhi," she professed.

Gupta revealed that a high-level health committee meeting she recently chaired brought to light a concerning statistic -- Delhi had just 0.47 hospital beds per 1,000 people, far below the World Health Organisation's recommended minimum of two beds.

"I chaired a high-level health committee meeting, and I was shocked to learn that although the WHO recommends a minimum of 2 hospital beds per 1,000 people. Delhi had only 0.47 beds per 1,000 people -- not even one bed per 1,000 citizens. This is a serious concern. Now, this elected government is working towards a goal of 3 beds per 1,000 people," she said.

Calling for unified governance, she added, "Whether it is with the MCD, the Delhi Government or the Central Government, an integrated system should be created so that no Delhiite remains without treatment, no one dies due to lack of treatment."

She also highlighted the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in Delhi, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling the rollout of the healthcare scheme.

"I congratulate you that after you elected our government in Delhi, Ayushman Yojana was implemented here. Today, Ayushman Yojana cards are being made for the people of Delhi. We are making cards for all the elderly above 70 years of age, and the Delhi government is giving them treatment up to Rs 10 lakh -- Rs 5 lakh from the Centre and Rs 5 lakh from the Delhi government," she said.

"This scheme is not there anywhere else in the world. This is the only government that gives every elderly person above 70 years of age Rs 10 lakh for treatment," she claimed.

Expressing gratitude for public support, Gupta concluded, "I sincerely thank PM Modi and all of you for your decision. It's your single vote that has pushed Delhi forward on the path of progress."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor