Delhi CM Gupta vows to restart grants for senior citizens

New Delhi, May 17 Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced the re-launch of a grants scheme for senior citizens and their associations, accusing the previous AAP government of discontinuing the pay-outs for the elderly.

She also slammed the AAP government for leaving the liability of crores of rupees for her team, which, even after three months of taking oath, is burdened with the responsibility of clearing them.

Speaking at an event in her Shalimar Bagh constituency, the CM said, "The previous AAP government had made a false promise to senior citizens on releasing grants for them, which were stuck for five years. When we checked the files, we found that they had closed the scheme altogether."

"Our government has now moved the file to restart the scheme," said the CM, promising to serve the people with transparency.

She highlighted her government's commitment to holistic development, ensuring basic facilities such as clean water and accessible healthcare.

The CM also visited Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri to assess public health services and inspect the work on the new building.

She said the Delhi government would not let financial hurdles come in the way of the completion of the hospital's building or the supply of medicines.

Accompanied by BJP MP Yogender Chandolia, the CM said she interacted with patients and conducted inspections of several hospital departments to evaluate facilities and ongoing medical services.

Earlier, CM Gupta inaugurated a new water pipeline project in the Pitampura area as part of her ongoing efforts to upgrade essential infrastructure across the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency.

The project, under which a new pipeline will be laid from the Delhi Jal Board office in Singalpur to CA Block's Shiv Murti Chowk, aims to improve water supply in the area and resolve long-standing problems faced by residents.

Speaking at the inauguration, CM Gupta identified problems caused by the ageing water pipe network as a challenge.

"People were facing constant difficulties due to the old pipeline system. The supply was irregular and inadequate," she said.

