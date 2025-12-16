Delhi CM interacts with kids who lost parents during pandemic

New Delhi, Dec 16 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday interacted with children who lost their parents during the pandemic and are now nurtured by the government under the PM CARES for Children Scheme.

The interaction was organised at the Delhi Secretariat to ensure supportive, protective and sensitive care for children who lost their legal guardians or adoptive parents during the pandemic, said an official statement.

The Chief Minister engaged with the children in a warm and empathetic manner and enquired about their education, health, housing and emotional well-being.

Assuring them of all possible assistance, she said that the Delhi Government does not view these children merely as beneficiaries of a scheme, but considers them members of its own family.

Expressing affection, CM Gupta presented chocolates to the children and introduced each child to the respective District Magistrate, thereby reinforcing the assurance that the administration stands with them at every level.

District Magistrates, senior officers and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Reiterating the Delhi government’s full commitment to the effective implementation of all provisions of the PM CARES for Children Scheme, the Chief Minister said that the government’s objective is not limited to providing immediate assistance, but also to guiding these children towards a safe, dignified and self-reliant life.

She informed that the PM CARES for Children Scheme is being implemented effectively in Delhi. Under the scheme, District Magistrates have been appointed as nodal officers and are acting as guardians for the children, ensuring continuous monitoring and care.

The PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 29 May 2021. The scheme is intended for children who lost their parents, legal guardians or adoptive parents during the pandemic that began in 2020.

The primary objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children, promote their holistic development through education and healthcare, and enable them to become financially self-reliant upon attaining the age of 23 years.

The scheme provides various forms of support, including financial assistance, healthcare, education and housing, thereby ensuring both immediate protection and long-term development of the children.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor