Delhi CM Kejriwal oversees construction of 330-bed govt hospital in Sarita Vihar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went to oversee the construction process of a 330-bed government hospital in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday.

Taking the reins of Delhi's development in his own hand, Kejriwal is personally overseeing the hospital construction project in the national capital.

On this occasion, Kejriwal said, "This highly modern, first of its kind hospital will hopefully be ready by October-November. We took up a project to construct 7 new 100 per cent ICU hospitals during COVID to prepare Delhi to fight any pandemic like situation in the future too. Even though COVID is on the low, all of these 7 hospitals will scale up Delhi's public health infrastructure and aid the residents."

"Our government has prioritised health and education sectors to serve the masses. This plot of land in Sarita Vihar was earmarked for a hospital 20-25 years back, but earlier all parties would come and inaugurate the site before elections but never start off work. Out of the seven hospitals being built with modern engineering techniques, 6 hospitals will be ready by December-January," also stated.

Kejriwal took stock of the project and sought information in length about various aspects of the upcoming hospital. The officials informed the CM that the hospital would be up and ready in a couple of months and the work is on track. He further understood how the patients coming to the hospital would be served and how the doctors and other staffers conduct their proceedings on a day to day basis. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior officials of the health department during the visit.

Sisodia tweeted, "Inspected the 330 ICU bed capacity hospital being built in Sarita Vihar today with CM Arvind Kejriwal. One of the 7 modern ICU hospitals being built under the guidance of the Chief Minister, this hospital will be ready in 2-3 months. Also, a total of 6 new hospitals will be ready by December-January."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor