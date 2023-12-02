Delhi CM lauds DJB labourers for successful rescue in U'khand tunnel operation

New Delhi, Dec 1 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with 15 labourers working with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), who played an instrumental role in making the Uttarkashi Tunnel operation successful.

Expressing his admiration, Kejriwal acknowledged their dedication, stating, "You risked your lives, worked tirelessly day and night, and rescued 41 people trapped in the tunnel. Today, the world is often self-centred, where people primarily think about themselves and their families. In such a context, individuals like you stand out. The courageous efforts you've undertaken are being recognised nationwide. The entire country is currently applauding your relentless day-and-night work to save those lives."

The Chief Minister took pride in the fact that these individuals, who have been part of the DJB for many years, hail from Delhi.

He expressed his delight at having the opportunity to sit and interact with the 15 labourers over tea upon their return from Uttarkashi to Delhi.

During the interaction, the labourers provided detailed insights to Kejriwal about the challenges they faced while reaching the 41 individuals trapped in the tunnel. They described the intense heat generated by the American auger machine and the excessive heat of the rods they had to cut.

"With an inch-by-inch distance between them, cutting through was highly challenging. Despite the extreme heat, we cut through all the auger rods, working continuously for 36 hours without sleep or rest until we reached the trapped individuals. We never lost courage, risking our lives to save others and contributing to the well-being of Delhi and our country. We take pride in our actions," they shared.

